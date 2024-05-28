CrowdStrike (CRWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. CrowdStrike has set its Q1 guidance at $0.89-$0.90 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $3.77-$3.97 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, analysts expect CrowdStrike to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $351.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.48. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 976.33, a PEG ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

