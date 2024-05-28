Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Cytokinetics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.15). The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.55) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share.

CYTK has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.47.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.05. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cytokinetics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 16.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,296,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,296,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,319,540 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

