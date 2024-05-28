D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,247 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on GLPI. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

