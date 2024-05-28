D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
VOOV stock opened at $177.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.37 and a 52-week high of $180.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.49.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
