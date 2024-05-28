D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $799,000 Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749,709 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 79,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1942 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

