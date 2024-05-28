D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $874,000 Stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRMY. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $4,684,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $2,424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 17.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 42,736 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 18.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $1,408,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $383,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

