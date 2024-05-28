D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 4,240 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 108,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $21.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

