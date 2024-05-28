D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 15,229 Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,229 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.25% of NewtekOne worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,021,650.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,465. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NewtekOne Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $327.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $58.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

NewtekOne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from NewtekOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on NewtekOne from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

