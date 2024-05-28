D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,603 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,682,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,876,000 after purchasing an additional 96,638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after purchasing an additional 874,268 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,931,000 after purchasing an additional 256,609 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,464,000 after acquiring an additional 578,961 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $212,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Stock Performance
BLDR opened at $171.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Builders FirstSource
Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource
In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
