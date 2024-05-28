D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,603 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,682,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,876,000 after purchasing an additional 96,638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after purchasing an additional 874,268 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,931,000 after purchasing an additional 256,609 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,464,000 after acquiring an additional 578,961 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $212,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR opened at $171.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Builders FirstSource

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.