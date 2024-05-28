D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,000 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $21.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $126.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

