D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 845 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 409.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

