Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Trading Down 0.2%

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.95 and last traded at $29.95. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Dacotah Banks Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; checking, individual retirement, health savings, and money market accounts; and commercial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans.

