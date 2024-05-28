Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Trading Down 0.2%

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.95 and last traded at $29.95. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.
Dacotah Banks Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27.
About Dacotah Banks
Dacotah Banks, Inc provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; checking, individual retirement, health savings, and money market accounts; and commercial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dacotah Banks
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Dacotah Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dacotah Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.