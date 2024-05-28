Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Trading Up 3.1%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.83. 4,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 4,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.