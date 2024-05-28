DataHighway Trading Down 1.3% This Week (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. In the last week, DataHighway has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $12,212.04 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.04416702 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $12,248.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

