Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,814,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,727,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,722,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,410,000 after buying an additional 53,797 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $1,032.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $876.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $799.20. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $424.36 and a twelve month high of $1,036.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $930.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $999.44.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

