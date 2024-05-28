Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $1,100.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $985.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $15.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $30.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.63.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK stock opened at $1,032.90 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $424.36 and a 52 week high of $1,036.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $876.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $799.20.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

