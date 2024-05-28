DIMO Price Down 6.3% This Week (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. DIMO has a market capitalization of $18.14 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMO token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DIMO has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DIMO Profile

DIMO’s launch date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 221,239,610.4736972 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.2058444 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $2,380,678.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

