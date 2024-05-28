Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dollar General by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

NYSE:DG opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $206.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

