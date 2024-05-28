Donaldson (DCI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 4th. Analysts expect Donaldson to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Donaldson has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.240-3.320 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.24-3.32 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Donaldson to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average of $68.22. Donaldson has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other Donaldson news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $3,345,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,804.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $3,345,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,942. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

