Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Dropbox stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $69,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,995 shares in the company, valued at $13,750,334.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $69,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,750,334.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $169,076.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,391.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,721 shares of company stock worth $6,443,955 in the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

