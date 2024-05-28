DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.30.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DTE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DTE

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 6,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in DTE Energy by 16.6% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $112.96 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $117.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.70.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.