Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $241,000 Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,898,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,131,433,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,649,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,051,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,403,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,120,000 after buying an additional 114,978 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $306.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.47. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.32 and a fifty-two week high of $329.04.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $3,335,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total value of $5,383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $3,335,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 414,109 shares of company stock worth $121,583,803. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

