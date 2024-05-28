Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $247,000 in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $677,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 36,753.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,818,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797,617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 76,044.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,243,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234,868 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $40,526,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,737,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLD. Raymond James raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

