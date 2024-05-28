Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $261,000 in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,428 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $212.29 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.50 and a 12-month high of $263.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.35 and its 200-day moving average is $205.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

IBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.30.

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total transaction of $1,216,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,741 shares of company stock worth $3,434,893 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

