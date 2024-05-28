Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $259,000 Investment in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 22.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UniFirst Stock Performance
Shares of UNF opened at $162.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.68. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $150.50 and a 1 year high of $187.22.
UniFirst Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.75.
About UniFirst
UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.
