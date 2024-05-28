Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

DVAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 3.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a current ratio of 15.20. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.83 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $262,322.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,402,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,458 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 180.0% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,616,000 after buying an additional 2,725,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,032,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,372,000 after acquiring an additional 293,337 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,597,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,288,000 after acquiring an additional 644,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,893,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,435 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.