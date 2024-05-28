Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on May 28th, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Elastic

Elastic Trading Down 1.0 %

ESTC opened at $104.95 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $569,589.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,193,994.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,618,190.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,356 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,051,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,338,000 after acquiring an additional 409,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,613,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,440,000 after acquiring an additional 44,597 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,822,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,969,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,249,000 after acquiring an additional 155,612 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.