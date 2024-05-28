Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.63% from the company’s previous close.

Get Elastic alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Elastic

Elastic Trading Down 1.0 %

ESTC opened at $104.95 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $569,589.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,193,994.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,618,190.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,356 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,051,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,338,000 after acquiring an additional 409,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,613,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,440,000 after acquiring an additional 44,597 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,822,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,969,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,249,000 after acquiring an additional 155,612 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.