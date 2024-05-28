Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY) Plans Dividend of $0.30

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3004 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Elders’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Elders Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EDESY opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. Elders has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15.
About Elders
