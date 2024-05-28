Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Equifax by 55.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $240.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.52.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

