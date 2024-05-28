Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hercules Capital, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HTGC)

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Hercules Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Hercules Capital’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

HTGC opened at $19.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $20.01.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

