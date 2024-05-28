Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,183,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,994,000 after acquiring an additional 947,196 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,594,000 after purchasing an additional 860,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Evergy by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,492,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,913,000 after purchasing an additional 859,628 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,516,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 487,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 753.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 434,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after buying an additional 383,407 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

