EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,298 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 574.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS USHY opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

