EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,781 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 832.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

