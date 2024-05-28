EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 130 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,299,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,755,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,303,000 after buying an additional 690,341 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 61,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $812,644,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $95.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

