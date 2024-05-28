EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 475 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 133.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $9,794,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 20.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,992,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,387,000 after acquiring an additional 172,908 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,747,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,259,000 after purchasing an additional 474,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SQM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.68.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

NYSE:SQM opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 41.73%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

