EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 748 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 299.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,121,000. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in Evergy by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 830,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,339,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 586,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 46,437 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Evergy by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.84.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

