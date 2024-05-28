EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Separately, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,299,000.

Shares of FLEE opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $73.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.81. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $30.91.

