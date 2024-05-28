EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,584 Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLJP. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,039,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 348,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLJP opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.