EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 97.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,414 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,443,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $106.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

