EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 174.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, American Trust grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 25,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLRS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.01.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $689.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.49. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.42. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 54.46% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

