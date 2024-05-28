EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 432,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 117,934 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 866,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,354,000 after purchasing an additional 122,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPRX. Bank of America lowered their target price on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.45 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

