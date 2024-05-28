EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 338.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 37.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.68.

ABEV stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

