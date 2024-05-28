EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $53,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 408.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $183.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.35.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.