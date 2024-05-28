EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $61,000 Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 288.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 917.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 96,218 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,941,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.41. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNV. Raymond James cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

