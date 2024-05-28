EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $63,000 Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.36.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $103.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

