EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 574.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,008,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,373,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,440 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,779,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.6634 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 54.75%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

