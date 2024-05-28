EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 825 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

