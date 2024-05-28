EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 1,165.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RQI opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

