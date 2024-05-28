EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 463.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 276.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 99,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

