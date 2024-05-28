EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 107.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLK. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.5% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 864,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,839,000 after acquiring an additional 37,268 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 42.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 210,571 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 463,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 71.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 387,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 161,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 47,788 shares in the last quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.1116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TLK

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.